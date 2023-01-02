Skip to main content
Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are interested in Joao Felix and have been offered the player by his agent Jorge Mendes, but many Premier League clubs have been turned off pursuing the player due to the loan fee Atletico Madrid want for the deal.

Joao Felix looks certain to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the club and with the manager, but the club may be the ones holding back the deal.

Atletico want the full wages of Felix covered for the six months he is on loan plus a loan fee to be paid by the club that decides to take him.

This has caused major problems with interested clubs, who feel the package overall is too expensive for a loan.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Manchester United have been turned off a move for Joao Felix due to the overall price of his loan.

Felix would cost a whopping £18.5million to bring on loan for six months, this includes his loan fee and his full wages covered for the time he will be on loan at the club.

Manchester United had heavy interest in Felix but have been turned away from the deal due to the price. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been reported to find the deal too expensive and dropped their interest until Atletico lower it.

Felix is a target for Chelsea but the club would prefer a traditional number nine as opposed to a player of Felix's ilk.

Chelsea would likely change their mind if the loan fee is lowered, but for now Joao Felix will not be joining Chelsea unless something changes.

