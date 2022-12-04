Skip to main content
Report: Joao Felix Open To Premier League Move Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is reportedly open to a Premier League move amid Chelsea interest.

Joao Felix's time at Atletico Madrid looks to be coming to an unfortunate end, and may be over in the next couple of weeks or months.

The Portuguese forward is expected to leave the Spanish club in search of something new, and the Premier League could be something that interests him.

Chelsea have interest in Joao Felix, and may look to do a deal if he does declare he is leaving Atletico.

According to Dean Jones via Give Me Sport, Joao Felix is open to a move to a Premier League club, and this could open up the door for interested clubs like Chelsea to throw their name into the hat.

“I’ve been told before that he is open to coming to the Premier League as his next destination."

"As soon as that decision is made – if it’s made – then I think clubs like Chelsea will be having a look.”

Chelsea may be interested in moving for Joao Felix.

Chelsea are likely to do another deal similar to Christopher Nkunku soon, and Joao Felix could be that player.

There is definite interest in the player from the London club, and it will all be down to whether Felix is officially leaving Atletico, and then the preference of the player himself in terms of where to go.

It is a saga to keep an eye on, with things expected to be a bit more clear after the World Cup.

