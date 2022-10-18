Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative

Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was always a stop gap signing on the way to the club signing a younger striker to lead the line for the next number of years at the club.

Romelu Lukaku was meant to be that signing last summer, but things didn't work out and ultimately he left the club on loan. Christopher Nkunku is one forward Chelsea are close to signing, but they also have their eye on the Ligue One top scorer.

Their is interest there from Chelsea in Jonathan David, and Graham Potter would like the player at the club.

Jonathan David could be a Rafael Leao alternative for Chelsea. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to French publication Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David in January. The Blue's want a new striker at the club, and the Canadian is a player Graham Potter has marked down on his shortlist.

Jonathan David is the top scorer in the French league, and was pivotal in firing Canada to their first World Cup appearance for this winter in Qatar.

Chelsea know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave the club next summer, and his age never warranted a long-term future at the club anyways. With Rafael Leao set to sign a new deal at AC Milan, the club may have to change their plans.

AC Milan are now confident Rafael Leao will sign a new deal. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Leao was the main target for Chelsea, but if Milan do convince him to sign a new deal, Chelsea will have to divert attention elsewhere. That's why Jonathan David makes complete sense for the Blue's.

Christopher Nkunku is close to signing, and Jonathan David could follow him if Chelsea do decide to properly pursue his signature.

