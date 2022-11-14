Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell interview with polarising figure Piers Morgan last night, and his Manchester United career now looks truly as good as over. There can be no way back for Ronaldo after this.

Todd Boehly had major interest in signing Ronaldo in the summer, and that interest is highly unlikely to have waned just 4 months later. The American owner is still highly likely to want to sign Ronaldo.

Graham Potter will certainly have a say in the matter, and hopefully won't meet the same fate as Thomas Tuchel did when he opposed the signing.

Jorge Mendes is expected to offer Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Jorge Mendes is expected to offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming months.

Any possible move is described at the moment as complicated, but the possibility will certainly be one the super agent will offer to Chelsea, and one they could certainly consider.

The reason Thomas Tuchel was against signing Ronaldo in the summer was due to his conversations with Ralf Rangnick over the player, who was Manchester United interim manager at the time.

Rangnick was slated by Ronaldo in his interview last night, and he may have been the man who ultimately made the mind of Thomas Tuchel up not to sign Ronaldo.

Boehly still has interest in it, and Graham Potter is unlikely to have the same refusal to the possibility as Thomas Tuchel did.

Read More Chelsea Stories