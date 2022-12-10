Report: Jorge Mendes Holding Talks With Chelsea Over Joao Felix

With Joao Felix now set to leave Atletico Madrid in the upcoming window, Jorge Mendes has to earn his money and find his client a new club that suits him. Chelsea are one of the clubs hoping it's them

Felix is almost certain to leave Spain after a falling out with Diego Simeone, and Chelsea have interest in possibly making the Portugal star the next big name signing of the Todd Boehly era.

Atletico however, are looking for a massive fee for Felix.

Jorge Mendes is holding talks over Joao Felix with Chelsea. IMAGO / Alterphotos

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Mendes is holding talks with a number of clubs, which includes Chelsea, over his client Joao Felix. Felix looks certain to leave Atletico.

Mendes is also the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, and is likely to have spoken to Chelsea regarding the former Manchester United man in January.

In regards to the fee, Atletico want £86million or above for Felix, as they look to make back some of the fee they purchased him for in 2019.

Manchester United and PSG are the other two clubs in talks, but the former are currently in a bit of a financial crisis.

Felix has a reported preference for United, but due to the club sale situation they are unlikely to have the funds to sign the Portuguese star.

It's up to Chelsea to convince Felix and his agent, and then decide if he is the right man for them.

