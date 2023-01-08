Report: Jorge Mendes Still Working On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

Chelsea and Benfica's relationship is almost certainly damaged as things stand at the moment, but Jorge Mendes is reportedly trying to play mediator and try to make a deal happen.

Benfica have been clear that they will not sell the player for any less than his €120million release clause, and Chelsea have not yet offered a fee that is anywhere near close to that.

Mendes is the agent of Enzo Fernandez, and it is in his clients best interests to get a move away from the club.

Jorge Mendes is still working on a deal to bring Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Jorge Mendes is still working on trying to make a deal happen between Benfica and Chelsea.

The two clubs had a falling out last week after Chelsea offered an extremely low fee of €86million for Enzo Fernandez. Benfica are adamant they will not sell for below €120million.

It is likely now up to Chelsea to pay that fee as it does not seem like Benfica will lower their demands. The Portuguese club are happy to wait until the summer to sell Enzo.

Benfica will not sell Enzo Fernandez unless his release clause is met. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea will be under pressure now due to the fact Manchester United are very likely to sign Enzo Fernandez in the summer. The player has reportedly told Manchester United they are his preference.

The Blue's are working on a January deal, and while it may look unlikely at the minute, there is still a chance this deal can happen.

