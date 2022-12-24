Report: Jorginho Expected To Leave Chelsea At End Of Season

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is now expected to leave Chelsea in June when his contract expires. The player is not expected to renew for another season with Chelsea.

The club have been rumoured to want two new midfielders in the coming months, and the rumours are starting to make a lot of sense considering the N'Golo Kante and Jorginho stories now.

Both players are expected to leave on a free in June.

Jorginho is expected to leave Chelsea in June when his contract expires. IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Athletic, the expectation is that Jorginho will leave Chelsea in June on a free transfer. He is not currently expected to sign a new deal at the club.

There is a difference in valuations between Chelsea's camp and Jorginho's currently over a new deal, and unless there is a massive compromise on one side that is not expected to change any time soon.

Jorginho has been very coy lately when speaking on his future, avoiding any questions regarding the chances of him staying at the club beyond his contract in June.

Chelsea are actively looking for young midfielder to start a new project, and Jorginho and Kante are now to be seen as the sacrifice for this new approach.

The player is not without interest, and has suitors from clubs around Europe. Juventus are one of the clubs interested in the Italian.

Jorginho's contract runs out in June, and there is now a full expectation around the club that he will play his last season for them this year.

