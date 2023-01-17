Skip to main content
Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer

Jorginho is likely to be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer when his contract expires. There is not expected to be a new deal signed.

There has been an expectation around Chelsea for some time that Jorginho would not be renewing his current deal beyond the summer and would be moving on as a free agent, that now looks to be the case.

Chelsea are yet to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Jorginho and his representatives and there is still a disagreement on the terms of the deal.

Jorginho is now expected to leave as a free agent in June and does have clubs interested in taking him when that happens.

Jorginho

Jorginho is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Jorginho is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer as a free agent and does not lack suitors from some top clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are interested in the Italian midfielder as they continue to shop in the free agent market and Napoli are also showing interest in the Chelsea man.

It's unlikely that Chelsea will try and cash in on the player in January but not out of the question if a suitable offer comes in. There has been no concrete offers as of yet.

Jorginho vs Aston Villa

Barcelona and Napoli have interest in Jorginho.

Out of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho it was always felt that Kante was the more likely of the two to commit his future to the club and that is proving to be the case now.

Jorginho will leave in June unless there is any sudden breakthrough in negotiations, and Chelsea are looking to sign more than one midfielder in the coming months.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Levi Colwill
News

Report: 'Alarm Bells' Ringing In Chelsea Academy

By Stephen Smith
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested In Chelsea Trio

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Media

'It Was A Very Hard Win' - Kepa On Crystal Palace Victory

By Stephen Smith
Victor Osimhen
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Make Chelsea Target Declan Rice Their Top Summer Target

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Seeking Out Italian Clubs To Sell Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett