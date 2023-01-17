Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer

There has been an expectation around Chelsea for some time that Jorginho would not be renewing his current deal beyond the summer and would be moving on as a free agent, that now looks to be the case.

Chelsea are yet to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Jorginho and his representatives and there is still a disagreement on the terms of the deal.

Jorginho is now expected to leave as a free agent in June and does have clubs interested in taking him when that happens.

Jorginho is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer. IMAGO / Action Plus

Barcelona are interested in the Italian midfielder as they continue to shop in the free agent market and Napoli are also showing interest in the Chelsea man.

It's unlikely that Chelsea will try and cash in on the player in January but not out of the question if a suitable offer comes in. There has been no concrete offers as of yet.

Barcelona and Napoli have interest in Jorginho. IMAGO / PA Images

Out of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho it was always felt that Kante was the more likely of the two to commit his future to the club and that is proving to be the case now.

Jorginho will leave in June unless there is any sudden breakthrough in negotiations, and Chelsea are looking to sign more than one midfielder in the coming months.

