Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Jorginho Named as Juventus Transfer Target Amid Potential Summer Departure

Juventus are believed to be eyeing a transfer for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues man joined the west London side in the summer of 2018 from Napoli, and has become one of their most important players ever since. 

His contract at the World and European Champions doesn't run out until the summer of 2023, but there has been speculation that he could make a return to the Serie A.

imago1011130332h

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are looking at making Jorginho a summer transfer window singing. 

It is believed that manager Massimiliano Allegri is a 'huge fan' of the Italian international, and is keen to bring in some new signings as they come towards the end of a poor campaign, compared to their normal standards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also says that Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma is another midfield target for the Serie A giants.

Jorginho has made 180 appearances for Chelsea since he arrived in the English capital nearly five years ago, with 26 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions.

imago1010844722h

His agent, Joao Santos, recently provided an update on his future at the Blues, as he said: “There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though.

“The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts.

“Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011167145h
News

Mason Mount Hails Chelsea Supporters During 'Tough Times' After Southampton Brace

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1011174794h
News

'Different Mindset Today' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea System After They Thrash Southampton

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

'Impressive Manner Today' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Players to 'Live up to' Southampton Performance Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011167145h
News

'They Were Super Aggressive' - Ralph Hasenhuttl Congratulates 'Very Hot Chelsea' After Premier League Thrashing

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel Understands Why Chelsea Form Dropped After International Break

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011175264h
News

'We Have the Quality' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Learning More About Chelsea Team After Thrashing Southampton

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011170758h
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Chelsea's 6-0 Victory Over Southampton

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011110974h
News

'Will Have to Wait' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Romelu Lukaku Injury Update Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago