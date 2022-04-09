Report: Jorginho Named as Juventus Transfer Target Amid Potential Summer Departure

Juventus are believed to be eyeing a transfer for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the west London side in the summer of 2018 from Napoli, and has become one of their most important players ever since.

His contract at the World and European Champions doesn't run out until the summer of 2023, but there has been speculation that he could make a return to the Serie A.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are looking at making Jorginho a summer transfer window singing.

It is believed that manager Massimiliano Allegri is a 'huge fan' of the Italian international, and is keen to bring in some new signings as they come towards the end of a poor campaign, compared to their normal standards.

The report also says that Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma is another midfield target for the Serie A giants.

Jorginho has made 180 appearances for Chelsea since he arrived in the English capital nearly five years ago, with 26 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions.

His agent, Joao Santos, recently provided an update on his future at the Blues, as he said: “There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though.

“The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts.

“Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

