Report: Jorginho Wants Higher Wages In New Chelsea Contract

IMAGO / PA Images

Jorginho is asking for higher wages in his new Chelsea contract, and is unlikely to accept Chelsea's first proposal.

Jorginho may not be performing to the levels he did in that Champions League winning season for Chelsea, but he is still an important cog in the team. The Italian seems to be part of Graham Potter's plans, and the club are prepared to offer him a new contract.

The player wants higher terms than the initial proposal Chelsea are offering, Jorginho wants higher wages, by £30,000 more than the club are initially prepared to offer.

There is interest abroad for the midfielder, and Chelsea's failure to reach his demands could cause a problem.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Jorginho wants higher wages in his new Chelsea contract. Chelsea have presented initial terms which are around £120,000-a-week, but the player wants closer to the region of £130,000-a-week instead.

Cesar Azpilicueta was recently given a new deal earning that amount, and Jorginho will point towards that as a reason for him to get the boost to that price.

The player is of course an important player for Chelsea. Graham Potter will ultimately decide if he is a large part of his plans for the team in the future, but right now he seems as important as anyone in the squad.

Talks are set to continue over the new deal, and it will be up to the two parties to see if they can come to some sort of agreement over the financial side.

