Report: Jorginho Wants Pay-Rise Amid Interest From Barcelona And AC Milan

IMAGO / PA Images

Jorginho reportedly wants a pay-rise amid interest from Barcelona and Ac Milan.

Jorginho has been a brilliant player for Chelsea in recent years after an admittedly rocky start to life in the Premier League. The Italian has now played under four different managers since signing for the club.

The midfielders contract runs out in June 2023, and he can leave the club as a free agent if he so chooses to do so, but the club are interested in signing him to a new deal and keeping him at the club.

Jorginho is said to be open to the idea, but wants a significant pay rise if he is to stay according to reports.

Jorginho vs Aston Villa

Jorginho reportedly wants his salary doubled.

According to Sport in Spain, Jorginho is looking for his salary to be doubled if he is to sign a new deal. 

The midfielder is said to want £12million a year, which is a massive amount of money to pay an player soon to be 31-years old.

N'Golo Kante is not set to have his contract renewed due to contract length demands, and Chelsea may look at Jorginho's wage demands in the same way and ultimately turn them down.

Jorginho

Jorginho has interest from some big European clubs.

The club want to bring in two midfielders as things stand already, but it may become three if they allow Jorginho to sign for one of the clubs interested in him from Europe.

Barcelona and AC Milan have showed interest, and it could be a case of him signing for one of those clubs if Chelsea deny the wage demands.

