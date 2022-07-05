Report: Jorginho Wants To Commit Future To Chelsea, Agent Reveals

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has provided a promising update on the Italian's contract which would see the Italian extend his stay with the club.

The current terms would see the midfielder leave as a free agent next summer.

Jorginho sending a kiss to Blues supporters. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to reports via TuttoMercatoWeb, Santos said: "Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September."

The 30-year-old has been a part of the rumour mill so far this transfer window after being linked to a return back to Serie A.

But that speculation can be all but put to bed, and fans can find some comfort in the news after a busy start to the summer where numerous first team players, including Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already made their exit.

Jorginho battling with Mo Salah in the FA Cup. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Jorginho joined the West London side in 2018 and has provided an essential part to Chelsea's European success with both a Europa League and Champions League medal to his name.

UEFA's Best Player in Europe of 2021 is sticking around, and will be hoping to translate the international triumphs into Thomas Tuchel's first ever Premier League trophy.

