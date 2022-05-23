Skip to main content

Report: Jorginho's Transfer to Juventus Will Depend on Chelsea's Asking Price

The potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to Juventus will depend on the club's valuation of the Italian, according to reports.

The Old Lady have been linked heavily with a move for the midfield maestro ahead of the summer window.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the transfer will depend on Chelsea as Juventus have no intention of paying a large fee for Jorginho.

imago1012109387h

The 30-year-old is out of contract in 2023, with the Italian side prepared to wait to tempt him to Serie A on a free transfer next season.

Romano continues to state that there are still no advanced talks whilst Chelsea are in the process of being taken over but these talks will depend on the future of the club.

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has recently admitted that his priority is to renew his contract at Chelsea despite interest from Italy.

Santos said: “He still has a year of contract with the Blues, the renewal is the priority. At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate in the market due to the issues arising from Abramovich’s sale, so we will meet again with the club to discuss it.

imago1012115311h

“Jorginho has spent six or seven years of high-level football. He also plays in the Premier League, which is certainly a more important championship than the Italian one."

He continued to deny rumours of talks with Juventus, saying: “Without forgetting that he is also European champion and the year before he won the Champions League. Juventus? The Juventus executives didn’t call me, certainly because they know that at Chelsea at the moment nothing can be done without a license for the transfer market. Obviously a profile like Jorge’s would help many teams, even in Italy. 

"First comes the Chelsea situation, because his priority is the renewal with the Londoners.”

