Report: Jorginho to Stay at Chelsea Following Impressive Euro 2020 Campaign

Report: Jorginho Set to Stay at Chelsea This Summer

The midfielder has been in fine form and will not be going anywhere.
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho is set to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer amid interest from top European clubs, according to reports.

Jorginho has impressed in a strong Italy side, proving to be a vital cog in the middle of the pitch for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho will not leave Chelsea this summer after an impressive international campaign.

Jorginho in action for Italy against Belgium

The midfielder joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, rejecting an approach from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Since then, Jorginho has gone on to make 98 appearances for the Blues - winning the Europa League and Champions League as well as appearing in two FA Cup Finals along the way.

Last season saw the midfielder match a career high goal total for a season with eight - all from the penalty spot.

Jorginho still has two years left on his contract and turns 30 in December, possibly ruling out a long term extension past the end of the year due to the clubs' policy of handing players over 30 a long-term extension.

Jorginho ended the season as Chelsea's Premier League top scorer

What has Jorginho's agent said?

Speaking earlier during Euro 2020, Jorginho's agent opened up about his future: "Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euros. He is focused on this and wants to play all the remaining seven games of the European Championship." he said.

"Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are inquiries from the main teams in Europe.

"In my opinion he'll stay at Chelsea next year because the next goal is to make the World Cup in Qatar with Italy - by staying at Chelsea he's great chances to do so."

