Report: Jose Mourinho Would Be Interested In Returning To Chelsea

EX-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in rejoining the club next season as he looks to come back to England.

Jose Mourinho would be interested in a move back to England, and his ideal club to return to would be his former club Chelsea.

Chelsea are currently sticking by Graham Potter as things stand, but the decision may have been different if Mourinho was available when Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Mourinho won three league titles in two different stints at Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho would be interested in returning to Chelsea.

According to Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is interested in a move back to England and would love to rejoin Chelsea.

There is a belief in some people that Mourinho would not be able to win again at a top level as a coach, the Portuguese manager may want to put to bed that myth.

His last job in England was with Tottenham, a job that even Antonio Conte is now finding difficult. The same problems are evident during both tenures.

Chelsea are behind Graham Potter no matter what at this moment in time despite the poor results. Time is needed and it seems like Potter is going to get the time he deserves.

Chelsea are currently fully behind Graham Potter.

In terms of other big clubs Mourinho could take over there are very few at this time with managers in unstable positions. Chelsea seem like the best and most likely option.

The job may never become available for Mourinho, but he is interested if it ever does come to his doorstep. A return to England is a possibility for the special one next season.

