Report: Jose Mourinho's AS Roma Showing Interest in Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Former Blue Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his AS Roma side, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has forced his way into Thomas Tuchel's first team plans at Stamford Bridge this season with several impressive performances when given the chance.

The improvement in form has seen him attract interest from AS Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport via Metro.

The report continues to state that Roma have put Loftus-Cheek on a list of targets which also includes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

It looks like the manager is looking to link up with players that he has previously trained.

Mourinho was the first manager to call Loftus-Cheek up to train with the first team but he struggled to become a regular under the Portuguese manager in his second spell at Chelsea.

Tuchel may be reluctant to let the midfielder leave in January, however, as he has put in some fantastic performances.

Loftus-Cheek made his fourth successive start against Malmo on Tuesday night and his manager heaped praise on him after the performance.

Tuchel said: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match. He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to dominate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

