Report: Josip Juranovic Remains An Option For Chelsea
There is expected to be at least two more signings coming into Chelsea in the January transfer window, and the feeling is that it will be a right-back and a midfielder.
Chelsea have addressed the issues up front and signed a central defender so far in this window, but a right-back to provide cover for Reece James is likely to be the next target.
Josip Juranovic was offered to the club earlier in the window, and remains an option.
According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Josip Juranovic remains an option for Chelsea as they look to provide cover for Reece James.
Chelsea identifed how much of a drop in quality the team suffers when James is injured, and believe providing suitable cover will help relieve that burden in the future.
Juranovic had a great World Cup for Croatia recently and would be available for a cheap enough fee in January.
In terms of the other targets Chelsea have, Denzel Dumfries is viewed as too expensive and Pedro Porro looks to be signing for Tottenham.
A right-back was something the club identified as a problem area before the January window and with two players still expected to be bought it's likely one of them is in that position.
Juranovic remains an option for now as the club work to find the best solution going forward, but it's one to keep an eye on.
