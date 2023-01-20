Skip to main content
Report: Josip Juranovic Remains An Option For Chelsea

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Josip Juranovic Remains An Option For Chelsea

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic remains an option for Chelsea as they continue their search for a new right-back.

There is expected to be at least two more signings coming into Chelsea in the January transfer window, and the feeling is that it will be a right-back and a midfielder.

Chelsea have addressed the issues up front and signed a central defender so far in this window, but a right-back to provide cover for Reece James is likely to be the next target.

Josip Juranovic was offered to the club earlier in the window, and remains an option.

Josip Juranovic

Josip Juranovic remains an option for Chelsea in January.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Josip Juranovic remains an option for Chelsea as they look to provide cover for Reece James.

Chelsea identifed how much of a drop in quality the team suffers when James is injured, and believe providing suitable cover will help relieve that burden in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Juranovic had a great World Cup for Croatia recently and would be available for a cheap enough fee in January. 

Josip Juranovic would be a cheaper right-back option for Chelsea 

Josip Juranovic would be a cheaper right-back option for Chelsea 

In terms of the other targets Chelsea have, Denzel Dumfries is viewed as too expensive and Pedro Porro looks to be signing for Tottenham.

A right-back was something the club identified as a problem area before the January window and with two players still expected to be bought it's likely one of them is in that position.

Juranovic remains an option for now as the club work to find the best solution going forward, but it's one to keep an eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich 'Watching' Kai Havertz

By Stephen Smith
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Set To Extend Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Agree Deal For Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Is Available In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Franck Kessie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessie

By Dylan McBennett
Yves Bissouma
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Not Done Spending In January

By Dylan McBennett