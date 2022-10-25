Skip to main content
Report: Josko Gvardiol And Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea are deals that are said to be advanced.

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the double transfer of Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The blue's are currently known to be negotiating the transfer of Nkunku, but Gvardiol is one that has been going on in the background.

RB Leipzig rejected a bid for Gvardiol in the final days of the summer window, but Chelsea never gave up and are now reportedly closing in on a deal for the Croatian.

Nkunku has already completed a medical for Chelsea, and the two clubs are now working out a suitable fee and package.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are close to signing Christopher Nkunku according to reports.

According to Matteo Moretto, Chelsea will sign Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol barring something going very wrong in the two deals. The deals are said to be very advanced. 

Both players scored tonight in Leipzig's win against Real Madrid in the Champions League, as well as former Chelsea player Timo Werner getting on the score sheet.

Chelsea have been looking to get a new defender to replace the ageing Thiago Silva, and look to have found it in Josko Gvardiol if these recent reports are to be believed.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is a player Chelsea really want.

The Nkunku deal was close to being completed weeks ago, and the only thing that's believed to be left at the moment is whether Chelsea will sign him in January or in the summer.

The deals are reportedly close, and Chelsea are getting two world class players.

