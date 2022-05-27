Skip to main content

Report: Josko Gvardiol Set to Stay at RB Leipzig Despite Transfer Interest From Chelsea

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to remain at the Bundesliga club despite summer transfer interest from Chelsea, according to reports. 

The Blues have been heavily linked with the young centre-back over a move for next season, with the west London side looking to operate in the market ahead of the new campaign.

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen preparing to leave Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to sign their replacements in the summer.

imago1011529665h

Gvardiol has been one of the names linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Nathan Gissing is reporting that the 20-year-old is likely to stay at his current club.

It is believed that he is happy playing in Germany and is not in any rush to move away from Leipzig, despite the interest shown by Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports from earlier in the week revealed that Tuchel wants to sign the defender this summer and the German boss is a 'big fan' of the Croatian international.

Chelsea are said to have scouted the defender ever since he played at Dinamo Zagreb, breaking into the first team there in 2019.

imago1011244684h

While the Blues may not be able to acquire Gvardiol this summer, their signing of Jules Kounde is looking likely.

He was linked with a transfer from Sevilla to west London last year but remained at the Spanish side for the season.

However the Frenchman has been told that he will be one of the club's first signings of the window and their new ownership under Todd Boehly in the coming weeks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011667755h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Attracting Premier League Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011935906h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku Requests Inter Milan Meeting With Entourage

By Matt Debono49 minutes ago
imago1012252802h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Bayern Munich in Push for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1012194444h (3)
News

Report: Todd Boehly to Spend Summer in UK Amid Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly to Devise New Chelsea Recruitment Strategy This Summer

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago
imago1012248794h
News

Chelsea Delay Inevitable Todd Boehly-Led Takeover Announcement After Share Confirmation

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Keen for Instant Chelsea Success Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1011439174h
News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Convinced' He Will Be Chelsea's First Choice Defender Ahead of Move

By Nick Emms18 hours ago