Report: Josko Gvardiol's Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are heavily interested in Josko Gvardiol, and are in discussions with both the player and RB Leipzig regarding a move to the club in the coming months.

The Blue's had a bid rejected for Gvardiol in the summer, but have remained interested in the player since then. Chelsea have been described as the front runners for his signature.

Gvardiol's agent Marjan Sisic has spoken about the speculation round his client.

Josko Gvardiol's agent has been speaking about interest in his client. IMAGO / osnapix

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, the agent of Josko Gvardiol has spoken out about the recent links his client has been receiving from Chelsea and Real Madrid, and states that Gvardiol is happy at Leipzig.

"For sure, a lot of top clubs have informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig. Josko feels totally happy in Leipzig. His development is amazing and RB is playing very good under Marco Rose."

Interesting words from Sisic, but Gvardiol is almost certain to leave Leipzig in 2023 for a bigger club. Chelsea are extremely likely to be that club, but Madrid are there too.

Chelsea have been in discussions with Gvardiol and his team, and the relationship is very good between Chelsea and Leipzig. The Christopher Nkunku deal strengthened the relationship.

Conflicting words from the agent, but Chelsea are certainly interested and in discussions to sign the Croatian defender. There is confidence around the deal happening.

