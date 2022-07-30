Report: Journalist Reveals ‘Massive Issue’ in Chelsea’s Pursuit for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

A transfer insider has spoken about Chelsea's interest in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana this summer.

This week, Chelsea have been heavily linked with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana after missing out on Jules Kounde.

The 21-year-old is coming off a season where he fractured his fibula and missed a large majority of the season.

However, the season before that freak injury, Fofana wasn't just one of the best young players in the league, he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Due to his first phenomenal season with the Foxes and the fact that he's still only 21-years-old means that the Blues will have to cough up a hefty fee for him.

That 'hefty fee' is said to be around £85million. With that being Leicester's current valuation of the Frenchman, it could turn Chelsea off a potential transfer this summer.

Dean Jones of Give Me Sport has confirmed that Chelsea have indeed held talks about potentially signing Fofana this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

The transfer insider then goes on to claim that there will be one massive stumbling block in any future deal for Fofana.

"It’s definitely one that they are looking at. Conversations have taken place this week about whether the transfer is possible or not.

“I think a massive issue here is going to be Leicester’s valuation of him, but they are definitely in conversations about it.”

