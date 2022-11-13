Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham To Leave Borussia Dortmund Next Summer Amid Chelsea Interest

Jude Bellingham has been tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer amid heavy interest from Chelsea.

The top four clubs in the Premier League as well as other clubs around the world are waiting for the final decision regarding the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, and the player has now been tipped to leave.

Chelsea have heavy interest in Bellingham, and are interested in making the midfielder the centrepiece of their midfield project going forward. They believe they have the financial means to get the deal done.

Bellingham is now reportedly set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and Chelsea will certainly be involved in the chase.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund.

According to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Jude Bellingham will leave the club next summer, as there is already a big battle going on behind the scenes for the player.

Chelsea have of course highlighted the midfield as an area they need to improve, and the clubs two main targets are English duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is set to cost around £150million or so, and Dortmund have admitted that they cannot compete financially with the big clubs if they decide to try and sign Bellingham in the coming months.

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea have heavy interest in Jude Bellingham.

Todd Boehly is convinced Chelsea have a chance of signing the player, but will face fierce competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, who also have heavy interest.

It will be a tough race, but Chelsea are convinced they have the means to at least make a good fight at signing Jude Bellingham.

