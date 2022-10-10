Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Urged To Join Manchester City Amid Chelsea Interest

Jude Bellingham has been urged to join Manchester City amid Chelsea interest.

Jude Bellingham is the name on every football club that has the adequate resources wish list this summer. Chelsea have an interest in Bellingham, and intend on trying to sign the midfielder this summer.

The club have an opportunity, and it is certainly not a closed deal in terms of who will sign Bellingham as of yet. Liverpool were felt to be favourites for a long time, but the tide is changing by the minute.

Manchester City are emerging as a favourite for Bellingham, and a former team-mate has reportedly urged him to join Pep Guardiola's side.

Jude Bellingham has been urged to join Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, Erling Haaland has reportedly urged Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City this summer. Bellingham spent seasons with Haaland during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and Haaland wants the player to reunite with him in the Premier League.

Bellingham will ultimately make his own choice and join the club he feels suits him best. Whoever that club is at the moment is not currently known, but the general feeling is that Manchester City are certainly not fat from favourites.

Erling Haaland wants Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City.

Chelsea are confident of being able to present a financial package to the player that could convince him to sign, but whether the sporting project interests the midfielder is another story that we do not yet know the answer to.

Bellingham will move, but that destination is not currently clear.

