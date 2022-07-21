Skip to main content

Report: Jules Koude Is ‘Waiting’ for Barcelona Despite Sevilla Accepting Chelsea's Bid

Jules Kounde could force a move to Barcelona this summer despite Chelsea's strong interest in him.

Chelsea and Sevilla are on the same page when it comes to the transfer of Jules Kounde.

The Blues desperately want him and the Spanish side want to sell him as soon as possible.

That is why the two clubs have already agreed a fee of £55million for the Frenchman this summer.

Jules Kounde

However, there is one club who are still in the race to sign the 23-year-old this window. Barcelona.

Unfortunately for the Spanish side, it has been reported that Todd Boehly has offered Kounde €12-13million a year, double what Barcelona are willing to offer him.

This has promoted claims that Chelsea are 'confident' that they can complete the deal for Kounde in the coming days.

Despite these claims, Barcelona sources has reported that the Frenchman spoke to Xavi and said he wants to join the Catalonian side this summer.

Jules Kounde

If that is the case then it makes sense why stories are now coming out saying that Kounde is waiting for Barcelona's response to Chelsea's offer.

According to Víctor Navarro, via Reshad Rahman, Kounde, for the time being, is waiting to see what Barcelona does.

However, if it was up to Sevilla, he would already be a Chelsea player, the Spanish journalist claims.

This deal looks set to have a few more twists and turns before Kounde chooses his next club.

