    • October 19, 2021
    Report: Jules Kounde Asks Agent to Prioritise Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea & Real Madrid Interest

    A blow for the Blues.
    Author:

    Chelsea target Jules Kounde has asked his agent to prioritise a move to Manchester United despite Real Madrid and Chelsea being interested in the Sevilla star, according to reports.

    Thomas Tuchel's side were close to signing the French international in the summer but a move fell through late in the transfer window.

    As per El Nacional via Mirror Sport, Kounde has requested that his agent prioritises a move to Manchester United.

    sipa_35468957

    The Red Devils are rumoured to be 'crazy' about signing Kounde despite already bringing in Raphael Varane last window.

    Real Madrid have also shown interest but Kounde has reservations about signing for Los Blancos due to his belief that he will not get as much game time as he'd like.

    It was recently revealed that Kounde has been a long term Chelsea target, with the Blues watching the defender for 'more than two years.

    Tuchel's side still remain keen in signing the 22-year-old and with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract next summer, a move is likely.

    It was reported that the defender was 'furious' with his employers for not allowing him to move to west London, and was even said to be ignoring calls from club director Monchi and manager Julen Lopetegui - showing his desire to make the move happen.

