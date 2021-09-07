September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Jules Kounde 'Bitterly Disappointed' After Sevilla Block Summer Move to Chelsea

He's not happy.
Author:
Publish date:

Jules Kounde's feelings over Sevilla blocking his transfer to Chelsea this summer have been revealed, according to reports.

The 22-year-old looked close to joining Chelsea last month as talks went on between the clubs, but no deal was agreed which saw him remain a Sevilla player once the deadline passed on August 31. 

Kounde wanted to make the move to west London to join Thomas Tuchel's side, but Sevilla remained firmed in their valuation of the defender - Chelsea didn't meet it. 

“Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers," revealed boss Julen Lopetegui. "For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level."

sipa_34701032 (3)

And as per the Standard, Kounde's feelings have been made clear. He has been left 'bitterly disappointed' with Sevilla's stance.

However, there could still be a chance of Kounde moving to London. Chelsea will continue to monitor him and could make another move in January for the central defender

For now, Chelsea will focus on what they have at their disposal and the next task at hand following the transfer window - Aston Villa at home, another chance to get three more points on the board in their quest of challenging for the Premier League title.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

USATSI_16695283
News

Christian Pulisic Feeling 'Pretty Good' After Covid-19 Return

4883648
News

Watch: Louis Van Gaal Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

sipa_34607417 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Bitterly Disappointed' With Sevilla After Blocking Summer Move to Chelsea

22211339
News

Eddie Newton Makes Roman Abramovich Chelsea Academy Admission

pjimage (19)
News

Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness & Injury News Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

sipa_34823777
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make January Move for Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

sipa_30011485
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Away Fans Return to UEFA Competitions

GettyImages-1337906944-1
News

Marcos Alonso Praises 'Great Player' Saul Niguez Following Deadline Day Arrival