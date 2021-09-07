Report: Jules Kounde 'Bitterly Disappointed' With Sevilla After Blocking Summer Move to Chelsea

Jules Kounde's feelings over Sevilla blocking his transfer to Chelsea this summer have been revealed, according to reports.

The 22-year-old looked close to joining Chelsea last month as talks went on between the clubs, but no deal was agreed which saw him remain a Sevilla player once the deadline passed on August 31.

Kounde wanted to make the move to west London to join Thomas Tuchel's side, but Sevilla remained firmed in their valuation of the defender - Chelsea didn't meet it.

“Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers," revealed boss Julen Lopetegui. "For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level."

And as per the Standard, Kounde's feelings have been made clear. He has been left 'bitterly disappointed' with Sevilla's stance.

However, there could still be a chance of Kounde moving to London. Chelsea will continue to monitor him and could make another move in January for the central defender.

For now, Chelsea will focus on what they have at their disposal and the next task at hand following the transfer window - Aston Villa at home, another chance to get three more points on the board in their quest of challenging for the Premier League title.

