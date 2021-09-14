September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Jules Koundé Chelsea Secret Revealed Amid Antonio Rüdiger Contract Renewal Talks

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea could push ahead with a move for Sevilla star Jules Koundé if Antonio Rüdiger departs the club in January, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a January move for the former AS Roma man, who is demanding a significant pay rise to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger 1

As per Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervión via Sport Witness, Chelsea could push for a move for Koundé in the January transfer window if Rüdiger decides to leave the club.

It was reported recently that the 22-year-old central defender will be able to feature in the Champions League if he swaps Sevilla for Chelsea in January.

The Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal and pursue other targets.

Kounde cover 1

Though Chelsea were left 'bemused' with Sevilla's approach to negotiationsa deal for the centre-back will still be discussed between the two sides in the coming months.

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but Chelsea did not raise their offer for the Frenchman this summer.

It has been stated previously that the Blues will reassess the situation in January after failing to seal a move for Koundé, who will spend a third season in the Spanish top-flight.

Rüdiger has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet in west London since being handed a new lease following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club in January.

With the Germany international entering the final year of his existing deal, it remains to be seen if he will commit his future to the Blues, who have been targeting defensive reinforcements in recent months.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rudiger 1
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping Tabs on Antonio Rüdiger Contract Situation Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Alonso
News

Marcos Alonso Assess Chelsea's Chances of Repeating Champions League Heroics

Mount England
News

Report: How Much Mason Mount Could Earn With New Chelsea Contract

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Jules Koundé Chelsea Secret Revealed Amid Antonio Rüdiger Contract Renewal Talks

sipa_35001722
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints Romelu Lukaku Set to Lead Line for Chelsea vs Zenit

49
Transfer News

Report: Swap Deal for Chelsea Star Timo Werner With Leroy Sané Ruled Out

sipa_33568011
News

Azpilicueta: Everyone Wants to Beat Champions League Winners Chelsea

sipa_35009437
News

'They Are Brutal' - Gary Neville Backing Chelsea for Sustained Premier League Challenge