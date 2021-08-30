Report: Jules Kounde 'Further and Further Away' From Chelsea Move - Set for Sevilla Stay

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Jules Kounde will join Chelsea from Sevilla this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has made it clear he wants to join the Blues during this summer window after being left out of the squad to face Elche to try to force a move to west London.

Personal terms have been agreed but the fee between the clubs hasn't. Chelsea are offering no more than €50 million, a fee they believe was agreed with the Spanish side however Sevilla now want a further €15 million.

It has seen Chelsea walk away from the table for now ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but they could back in for the centre-back before the 11pm (UK) deadline.

Sipa USA

However, claims from Sport in Spain state Kounde seems to be 'further and further' from making the switch to the English capital despite the 'constant negotiations' between the clubs.

Sevilla have 'made it known' to Chelsea they won't bow down to them and want the release clause paid otherwise they will not agree to letting Kounde leave the club.

They were left 'annoyed' by Chelsea's offer of €50 million, and as things stands, Thomas Tuchel won't be welcoming the 22-year-old into his side.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube