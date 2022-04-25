Report: Jules Kounde Hands Chelsea Transfer Boost After Telling Sevilla He Wants Summer Move

Jules Kounde has handed Chelsea a transfer boost after telling Sevilla he wants to leave the club in the summer, according to reports.

He was set to join the Blues last summer from the La Liga outfit after being reported to agree personal terms, but a move to the west London side failed to materialise.

With Chelsea now having to prepare for the departure of Antonio Rudiger, they could make a move for Kounde once again in the upcoming window.

According to the Independent, the French international has told Sevilla that he wants to leave the club in the summer.

He was said to be left frustrated last summer after he was unable to join Chelsea, with his club not letting him leave for less than his release clause fee, which is said to be around €80 million.

It was reported back in February that the defender is still Chelsea's 'first goal' for the summer, despite their previously failed attempt.

Even though the club are currently unable to sign any new players as a result of the sanctions imposed on their current owner Roman Abramovich, they are still planning their transfer activity for the end of the campaign.

Kounde could therefore be the man who replaces Rudiger next season, with the latter leaving Stamford Bridge after five years at the reigning World and European Champions.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that he will leave in the summer, with the club now having to fill the void opened by his pending departure.

