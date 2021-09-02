Report: Jules Kounde 'Ignoring' Sevilla Calls Following Chelsea Denial

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is 'ignoring calls' from Sevilla director Monchi and manager Julen Lopetegui, according to reports in Spain.

The defender was denied a Deadline Day move to Stamford Bridge despite agreeing personal terms with the clubs.

As per several reports, the defender is 'angry' at the Sevilla higher-ups, who denied his move to Chelsea.

Sipa USA

As per Spanish sources via Express Sport, Kounde is reportedly furious with Sevilla for blocking his move to Chelsea and the 22-year-old is now allegedly ignoring calls from his manager Julen Lopetegui and the club's sporting director Monchi.

The Spanish Football Podcast confirmed these reports as Kounde had agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of the potential move.

Sevilla had 'changed the goalposts' on Deadline Day and raised their asking price for the French international, a price that Chelsea were not prepared to meet.

The La Liga club saw Chelsea sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham in a deal worth £29.8 million and demanded that the west London club met Kounde's release clause.

It remains to be seen as to if Chelsea will make a move for the 22-year-old when the window re-opens in January but with his relationship with the Spanish club fractured, a move could happen.

The Blues did manage to bring in Saul Niguez on Deadline Day despite missing out on Kounde but with Zouma's departure, a space has opened up in the Chelsea defence - perhaps giving a chance to youngster Trevoh Chalobah.

