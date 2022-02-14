Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Jules Kounde is Chelsea's Top Target in Summer But Not Only Candidate

Chelsea have made Jules Kounde their top target in the Blues' summer transfer list, but he is not the only candidate, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old came close to a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the deal fell through.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Kounde is 'still appreciated' and is the top target for the summer.

imago1009039317h

However, Chelsea also have other options as they look for defensive additions as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season.

This comes after it was reported that Kounde remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

Read More

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

imago1009037100h

The French international was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer and could be set to complete the switch this year.

Chelsea are also well positioned to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt if he is going to leave Italy come the summer, and he could be one of the other candidates that Romano is suggesting.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains the toptarget.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009037100h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde is Chelsea's Top Target in Summer But Not Only Candidate

just now
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Report: Chelsea Impressed With Thomas Tuchel's January Transfer Stance & Set to Back Manager in Summer

12 hours ago
imago1009285611h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prioritise Jules Kounde & Another Centre Back in Summer Transfer Window

13 hours ago
imago1009803431h
News

Report: Conor Gallagher Set for Chelsea Return After Successful Crystal Palace Spell

13 hours ago
imago1009779383h
News

Palmeiras Boss Criticises Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Squad Following Club World Cup Final

14 hours ago
imago1009784330h
News

'The Only Trophy Missing' - Didier Drogba Reveals What he Said to Thomas Tuchel Before Club World Cup Final

14 hours ago
imago1009749984h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Well Positioned' to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

15 hours ago
imago1009784374h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Delighted' to Make Chelsea History With Club World Cup Win

15 hours ago