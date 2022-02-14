Report: Jules Kounde is Chelsea's Top Target in Summer But Not Only Candidate

Chelsea have made Jules Kounde their top target in the Blues' summer transfer list, but he is not the only candidate, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old came close to a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the deal fell through.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Kounde is 'still appreciated' and is the top target for the summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, Chelsea also have other options as they look for defensive additions as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season.

This comes after it was reported that Kounde remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The French international was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer and could be set to complete the switch this year.

Chelsea are also well positioned to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt if he is going to leave Italy come the summer, and he could be one of the other candidates that Romano is suggesting.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains the toptarget.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.

