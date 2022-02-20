Report: Jules Kounde is Still Chelsea's 'First Goal' For the Summer

Chelsea's 'first goal' for signing a defender in the summer transfer window is Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues have had a long standing interest in the centre-back, with the 23-year-old nearly joining the west London side last year.

However despite him reportedly agreeing personal terms with Chelsea, a move failed to materialise and he has remained at Sevilla for the current season.

According to Angelo Mangiante, Kounde is still a priority signing for the Blues in this summer's transfer window.

The club could see three of their current centre-back options leave at the end of the season when their contracts expire, but Antonio Rudiger is believed to have revealed he wants to stay at the club.

Talks between him and the World Champions need to 'find the right balance between offer and demand' in order for an agreement to be reached.

However despite the situation regarding the German, Kounde is still a key target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Previous reports have suggested that Sevilla are already looking for a replacement for their French defender should he leave in the summer.

Chelsea are also believed to already be in the advanced stages of a potential move for him with a transfer seemingly edging closer to completion.

Kounde has featured 117 times for Sevilla since he joined from Bordeaux in 2019, scoring seven goals and assisting three from defence.

So far in the current campaign he has made 28 appearances in all competitions, with a goal and assist to his name.

