Report: Jules Kounde Knows His ‘Next Destination’ Is to Play for Chelsea

Jules Kounde is apparently very close to joining Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea this summer transfer window.

After a couple of weeks of back and forth between Sevilla, Chelsea and Barcelona, it looks like Kounde is set to become Tuchel's third signing of the window.

The Catalonian side looked set to hijack the deal, similar to Raphinha, but it looks like Todd Boehly has priced them out of this deal.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Kounde is currently in Portugal for Sevilla's pre-season waiting for everything to become official.

Jules Kounde

Sevilla sources are also 'very clear' that his arrival at Chelsea is 'very close' and that nothing will stand in the way of the sale happening.

There were also reports that Barcelona were heavily interested in the Frenchman but Marca claims that the Cules have 'not even called Sevilla', never mind made an offer for Kounde.

Jules Kounde

Barcelona's interest in the 23-year-old was more 'noise than reality' and they are now not expected to make a move for the Frenchman according to the report.

Even though Sevilla accepted Chelsea's £55million bid for Kounde, there are still minor differences to be settled before it can become official.

The article finishes off by saying that all of Kounde's teammates think that he will be playing for the Blues next season and that the Frenchman himself knows that his 'next destination' will be playing for the Chelsea in London.

