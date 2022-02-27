Skip to main content
Report: Jules Kounde Management Still in Talks With Chelsea Amid Interest From Spain

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is still in talks with Chelsea, having been linked with the European champions for a while now, according to reports.

The French defender was very close to signing an agreement with the Blues last summer but, in the end, a deal never materialised.

Since the beginning of this season, the youngster has attracted plenty of interest from several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Kounde's management is still in talks with Chelsea, as well as both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report claims that all three sides are in a good position to sign the 23-year-old in the summer.

Read More

Plettenberg also goes on to state that Bayern Munich are not a hot topic in the Sevilla camp ahead of a potential move.

Many Chelsea fans expected the Paris-born defender to move to west London in the summer, but after a move never happened. Since then, however, Kounde has remained a 'priority' target for the European champions, who are currently struggling with a defensive contract crisis.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract at the end of the season and reports suggest that the contract negotiations are not going as planned.

Both Christensen and Azpilicueta are reportedly 'expected' to make a move to Barcelona, while Rudiger's destination is still merely speculation.

Should the trio leave, Thomas Tuchel's side will be in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and a 23-year-old Jules Kounde could be the perfect man for the job.

