Report: Jules Kounde on Verge of Joining Chelsea - Kurt Zouma Could be Included in Deal

The deal is set to be completed in the coming days.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is on the verge of joining Chelsea as the two clubs are in 'advanced talks', whilst Kurt Zouma could be included in the deal, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is set to join the Blues with personal terms agreed on a 5-year contract.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal could be announced in the coming days.

Romano reports that Chelsea defender Zouma, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, could be included in the deal along with money.

The Italian journalist had previously reported that Kounde was 'open to a move' to the Blues and has 'accepted' Chelsea as his new club.

The only sticking point was reaching a fee with Sevilla, which will now be solved as the Blues look to include Zouma in a deal.

The French international has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this.

Zouma had previously been linked with a switch to AS Roma, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Tottenham but it appears that he will be moving in the opposite direction as Chelsea seal Kounde's signature.

Tottenham have preiously failed in their attempts to lure the centre-back to north London as Koundé refused to consider signing for a club that won't be playing Champions League football next season, with the Blues holding an upper hand on their London rivals after winning the competition last season.

Romano believes that the signing will be completed in the 'coming days' as Chelsea land their man.

