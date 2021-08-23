Report: Jules Koundé Release Clause Increases by £9M Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea will have to pay an additional £9 million to activate Sevilla star Jules Koundé's release clause this summer, according to reports.

Sevilla will not negotiate with Chelsea over a price for the France international, with Julen Lopetegui's side are expected to demand the updated amount of the defender's buy-out clause, which is believed to be in the bracket of €80-90 million.

The Blues need to offload a few players before tabling an official bid for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge after two seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

As reported by 90min, the release clause in Koundé's contract has increased from £68 million to £77 million in recent weeks, though it has been stated that the increased figure will not prove to be a cause of concern for Chelsea, who are hopeful of agreeing a deal with the Spanish side.

It has been reported recently that the Blues are now in direct contact with the La Liga outfit, and that a new bid is 'coming soon' as Sevilla are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Koundé in the final days of the transfer window.

It has further been mentioned that the coming days will prove to be decisive in determining whether a deal can be struck between the two clubs, as Sevilla are willing to keep hold of their young centre-half for another campaign if their asking-price isn't met this week.

Interestingly, Chelsea are willing to push on with a move for Koundé despite Thomas Tuchel dropping his interest in the Bordeaux academy graduate following Trevor Chalobah's emergence to the first-team ranks.

The five-time Premier League champions remain eager to sign the Frenchman, but Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

Sevilla rejected a bid in the region of €50 million from Manchester City for their star man last summer, and the Spanish side will certainly not entertain a bid lower than that amount this year, especially given the level of displays shown by the 22-year-old during the past season.

Chelsea want to bolster their backline by adding Koundé to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old.

