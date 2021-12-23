Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Jules Kounde Remains Chelsea's Leading Defensive Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

Author:

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde remains Thomas Tuchel's leading defensive transfer target for Chelsea, according to reports.

As the January transfer window looms, plenty of speculation is being made about who Chelsea could bring in to re-inforce their currently injury and Covid-19 riddled squad.

With Kounde heavily linked to the west London club over the summer months, the French international could be exactly who Tuchel needs, considering their current defensive contract crisis.

imago1008809169h

As per the Evening Standard, Jules Kounde is still Chelsea's top transfer target as the club move towards the January transfer window.

The west London side have been facing a defensive contract nightmare with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season. As such, Thomas Tuchel is keen to find a replacement.

Read More

With the reliability of Trevoh Chalobah, their problem isn't urgent, but a fresh pair of legs to fill in for the expected departure of Antonio Rudiger wouldn't go amiss.

The report states that the future of the four Blues defenders will come into sharper focus next month when the players are all free to talk to foreign clubs.

imago1008392709h

However, Tuchel does expect Christensen to sign a contract extension, with Silva and Azpilicueta also likely to be offered one-year extensions.

Kounde previously showed interest in joining Tuchel's side, although Sevilla didn't allow the decision to happen due to a disagreement in his transfer fee.

This year however, Chelsea are expected to push even harder to bring in the 23-year-old.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008809169h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Remains Chelsea's Leading Defensive Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

58 seconds ago
imago1008646383h
Transfer News

Report: 'Growing Belief' Around Chelsea That Antonio Rudiger Will Leave as a Free Agent in Summer

30 minutes ago
imago1007037748h
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008157693h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1007021335h
Match Coverage

Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008597915h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Admission Regarding Chelsea's Trophy Chances This Season

3 hours ago
imago1006534596h
News

Chelsea Handed Triple Boost as Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku & Christensen Return Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008818855h
News

Marcos Alonso Hails Chelsea Youngsters After EFL Cup Win Over Brentford

4 hours ago