Report: Jules Kounde Remains Chelsea's Leading Defensive Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde remains Thomas Tuchel's leading defensive transfer target for Chelsea, according to reports.

As the January transfer window looms, plenty of speculation is being made about who Chelsea could bring in to re-inforce their currently injury and Covid-19 riddled squad.

With Kounde heavily linked to the west London club over the summer months, the French international could be exactly who Tuchel needs, considering their current defensive contract crisis.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As per the Evening Standard, Jules Kounde is still Chelsea's top transfer target as the club move towards the January transfer window.

The west London side have been facing a defensive contract nightmare with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season. As such, Thomas Tuchel is keen to find a replacement.

With the reliability of Trevoh Chalobah, their problem isn't urgent, but a fresh pair of legs to fill in for the expected departure of Antonio Rudiger wouldn't go amiss.

The report states that the future of the four Blues defenders will come into sharper focus next month when the players are all free to talk to foreign clubs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However, Tuchel does expect Christensen to sign a contract extension, with Silva and Azpilicueta also likely to be offered one-year extensions.

Kounde previously showed interest in joining Tuchel's side, although Sevilla didn't allow the decision to happen due to a disagreement in his transfer fee.

This year however, Chelsea are expected to push even harder to bring in the 23-year-old.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube