Report: Jules Kounde Says Goodbye to Sevilla Fans Outside Their Training Ground as a Move to Chelsea Edges Clearer

With negotiaitions now at an advanced stage between Chelsea and Sevilla for the signing of Jules Kounde, the Frenchman is preparing for life away from the Spanish side.

On Wednesday morning Kounde was seen leaving the training ground and being greeted by fans who wished him luck at his new club amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona.

Info Sevillismo released a video via Twitter which saw the 23-year-old defender taking photos with fans and signing autographs before he drove off.

Kounde has spent three seasons with Sevilla since signing in 2019 and helped the club to their record breaking fifth Europa League trophy in his first season.

A move to Chelsea was on the cards last summer with personal terms already being agreed, however Sevilla where reluctant to let him leave unless a hefty price was paid.

Chelsea have continued their pursuit of signing the defender into this summer as he was one the Blues top defensive targets to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Despite the interest from Todd Boehly's side, Barcelona emerged as the leading candidates to sign the 23 year-old. Kounde was inclined to accept an offer from the Catalan club with Chelsea turnung their attention to other targets.

Following recent negotiations, a deal is now looking close for Chelsea, with Sevilla being more enclined in allowing their young Frenchman to join the Premier League club rather than their Spanish rivals.

According to reports, talks have progressed even further and the final few details are said to be resolved today with Chelsea expected to submit a £60 million bid plus add-ons which would be accepted.

