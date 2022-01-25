Skip to main content
Report: Jules Kounde to Chelsea 'Seems Close' as Blues Work on Summer Transfer

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was the subject of strong interest from the Blues last summer as they tried land him in the summer transfer window, but the Champions League holders were unable to agree a deal with the Spanish side. 

Kounde's stance of wanting to move to Chelsea hasn't wavered and he has continued to be linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

imago1008776340h

It was unlikely Kounde would join this month however work is already being done to line up a deal for this summer. 

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Tuchel's side will 'enter the field to try to close the operation' for the France international. 

Read More

Sevilla have dropped their valuation for Kounde to between €50-€60 million, as per ESPN, after demanding the full €80 million release clause last summer. 

Kounde is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Blues, and according to claims in Italy, Marina Granovskaia is nearing an agreement with Sevilla over the fee with talks labelled as 'close'. 

imago1008809169h (1)

Chelsea are readying an offer of €55 million plus €5 million in add-ons which could seal a deal for Kounde to finally become a Blues player.

Tuchel is an admirer of the central defender and will likely need defensive reinforcements this summer with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season.

Talks remain ongoing with all three over extensions, but Christensen and Azpilicueta are being strongly linked with moves to Barcelona. 

