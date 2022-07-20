Report: Jules Kounde to Chelsea Will Become Official Tomorrow

It looks like everything is in place for Jules Kounde to sign for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

Reports have been relentless during the past couple of days regarding the Kounde to Chelsea deal.

Even though Barcelona are said to be very interested in the Frenchman, the Blues' intensity in this deal looks set to pay off.

Yesterday, Chelsea had an improved offer of £55m for Kounde accepted by Sevilla who want to get the transfer done as soon as possible.

Also, Todd Boehly was willing to double Barca's offer for Kounde, offering the Frenchman a salary that would make him the highest earner at Chelsea.

Now, some Spanish sources close to Sevilla are claiming that the deal could be done as soon as tomorrow.

According to InfoSevillismo, via Blue_Footy, the Kounde to Chelsea operation will become official tomorrow.

This source has been fairly reliable during the whole Kounde to Chelsea saga so it would not be a surprise if this was reported by more reliable journalists tomorrow.

Author Verdict

This is a bold move by Chelsea. Yes, they need a centre-back but making him the highest earner at 23-years-old is crazy.

You have to give it to Boehly though. He did not want a repeat of what happened with Raphinha and the American acted a lot faster this time.

Hopefully the Frenchman can show his worth and become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's team.

