August 29, 2021
Report: Jules Kounde to Chelsea 'Will Get Done' Before End of Transfer Window

The defender will join Chelsea.
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde's deal to Chelsea 'will get done', according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old all summer and are confident of getting their man.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the deal will happen before the end of the transfer window and it 'just depends on money'.

It is believed that Sevilla have raised their asking price to £68.5 million for the French international.

The news comes following Kurt Zouma's £29.8 million transfer to West Ham United.

Zouma's departure opens up a space in the squad for another defender as Kounde appears to be Thomas Tuchel's number one target.

The La Liga club are getting their straight cash deal as Kounde is set to join the club in the next days and the Blues could look to pay Kounde's release clause ahead of the move.

It was previously reported that Sevilla are awaiting a 'convincing offer' from Chelsea and that this could arrive within the next few days ahead of Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

Kounde has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea so when a fee is agreed, the transfer should be finalised swiftly.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will pay Sevilla's asking price or attempt to negotiate a cheaper deal for the defender.

