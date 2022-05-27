Report: Jules Kounde to Leave Sevilla 'in the Coming Days' Amid Chelsea Summer Transfer Links

Jules Kounde is set to leave Sevilla 'in the coming days' amid his links with a summer transfer to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but he remained at the Spanish side for the rest of the season.

However it now seems that his transfer to Chelsea is expected to happen this summer, with the centre-back already being spotted in London ahead of a move.

As per AS, Kounde will depart the club 'in the coming days' in a deal worth around €60 million, just days after Sevilla sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old is said to have had offers from other clubs over a move, but he has already reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea for a transfer.

He has also been told that he will be one of the Blues' first signings of the summer and their new ownership, with Todd Boehly and his consortium's purchase of the club set to be announced in the coming days.

Kounde is one of five names on a shortlist of defenders that Chelsea may look to sign in the summer, with boss Thomas Tuchel wanting to sign four new players for the backline.

The takeover of Chelsea is now set to be completed after both the Premier League and UK Government gave their approval for a sale to take place.

It will spell the end of Roman Abramovich's 19 years at the helm of the west London side.

