Report: Jules Kounde Told He Will Be 'One of First Signings' Under New Chelsea Ownership

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been told that once a takeover of Chelsea is complete, he will be one of the first signings through the door at Stamford Bridge.

The French international; has been heavily linked with a switch to London over the past year and could come close to getting his move.

As per 90min, Kounde has been informed that he will be one of the first signings under the new Chelsea ownership.

imago1011475060h

The 23-year-old was still Chelsea's priority among a number of other centre-back targets, 90min explains whilst Villarreal's Pau Torres is also being targetted.

The stance on Kounde has not changed despite the incoming new ownership, with Roman Abramovich's transfer target being carried on under the new regime.

Rumours surrounding Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's futures at the club mean that Chelsea could be light in defence going into next season, needing to bring through a couple of new recruits.

imago1011470251h

Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger is set to depart from the club at the end of the season, as he said: "Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

It remains to be seen as to who will come through but with constant links to Kounde, he could finally get his move to Stamford Bridge.

imago1011550640h
