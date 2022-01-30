Report: Jules Kounde 'Very Upset' After Sevilla Blocked Chelsea Transfer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounda was 'very, very upset' after his move to Chelsea collapsed last summer, according to reports.

The French international had agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side before Sevilla did not let him leave.

As per Matt Law on the London is Blue podcast, Kounde was upset that the move did not happen last summer.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Speaking on the podcast, Law revealed: "Koundé was very, very upset that [the Chelsea] move didn't happen over the summer."

However, he could be granted a move to Chelsea soon as it was reported that the Blues are looking to agree a deal with him before the summer.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is keen to sign the centre-back and bolster his defensive options.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Therefore, Chelsea are likely to re-enter negotiations for Kounde and could have him for the 2022/23 season as he is a long-term target for the Blues.

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea after he already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

