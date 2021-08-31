August 31, 2021
Report: Jules Kounde 'Waiting Nervously' Amid Chelsea Rumours on Deadline Day

The player wants the move.
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is 'waiting nervously' and is 'glued to his phone' as Chelsea continue negotiations with the La Liga club on deadline day, according to reports in Spain.

The transfer saga has been dragging on all summer and has gone into the last day of the window as Kounde wants the move.

As per Sevilla ABC, Kounde is waiting to see if there is any news on Deadline Day regarding his potential move to the European Champions.

sipa_34694277 (1)

As deadline day approaches, the minutes start to run out, and hope begins to fade. Kounde wants to join Chelsea, his 'heart is set' on a move to west London

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

sipa_34706543

Personal termas have already been agreed between Chelsea and Kounde and all that is left to be settled is the fee between the clubs.

However, Sevilla are refusing to budge and will demand that the Blues pay Kounde's release clause, making a deal difficult.

The defender is 'glued to his phone' and hopes that a deal will be done to see him join Thomas Tuchel's side by the end of Tuesday's transfer window.

sipa_34781087
