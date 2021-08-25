August 25, 2021
Report: Jules Kounde's €50M Chelsea Transfer 'Almost Done'

The Blues will get their man.
Jules Kounde's transfer to Chelsea from Sevilla is almost done and the price of the deal has been revealed, according to reports.

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge all summer.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, the deal to bring the French defender to Chelsea is 'almost done'.

The Italian continues to report that Kounde will cost the Blues €50 million rather than the previously reported €90 million release clause.

Kurt Zouma has been the key piece in the puzzle in the Kounde transfer and contrasting reports have emerged regarding his potential move to West Ham United.

It was reported that the proposed move was called off on Wednesday night but just minutes after the clubs are still working to find an agreement as Kounde looks set to join Chelsea.

Zouma had previously been used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde as the Blues reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Spanish club which was a cash offer plus Zouma - Sevilla just want a straight cash deal.

The La Liga club are getting their straight cash deal as Kounde is set to join the club in the next days.

Thomas Tuchel will make his third signing of the summer following the acquisitons of Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

