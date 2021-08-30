Report: Jules Kounde's 'Heart Set' on Chelsea Move Amid Sevilla's €65M Asking Price

Jules Kounde is ready to move to Chelsea this summer but time is running out, according to reports.

The 22-year-old wants to join the European Champions and has agreed personal terms, but no fee has been agreed with his parent club Sevilla.

Kounde has been the subject of Chelsea's interest all summer but Thomas Tuchel's side haven't acted until the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

Chelsea thought they had agreed a fee with Sevilla of around €50 million, however the Spanish side are now asking for a further €15 million.

For now the Blues have pulled out of the deal, which is set to leave Kounde disappointed.

As per Kaveh Solhekol, on the deal he said: "Kounde wants to move to Chelsea, he’s made that very clear. At the moment, he’s with the France squad and is a Sevilla player.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

"Chelsea are prepared to pay €50 million for him, they believed they had a deal of around that. But what Sevilla have come back and said in the last few days is that he has an €80 million release clause, they know they’ve sold Kurt Zouma for around €30 million. they want closer to the €80 million release clause and have been trying to get more money out of Chelsea."

The window is heading into its final day on Tuesday with it set to close at 11pm (UK). As the minutes tick by, Kounde's hopes of joining Chelsea this summer are slowly but surely fading away.

