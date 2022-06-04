Skip to main content

Report: Jules Kounde's Transfer to Chelsea 'A Matter of Time'

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde's transfer to Chelsea is 'a matter of time', according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for Thomas Tuchel after failing to sign him last summer.

As per Spanish outlet AS, via Sport Witness, it is a matter of time until Kounde arrives at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that his move to Stamford Bridge is ‘only a matter of time’ and the €60-65 million transfer fee ‘should not be a problem’ for Tuchel's side.

Kounde himself is also convinced that should he join this summer, he will be the club's first choice defender.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea will soon be making a move for the youngster and Kounde is 'convinced' that he will become a Blues player in the summer.

Kounde was even spotted in London as it looks increasingly like he will be brought in by Tuchel this summer.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's departures at the end of their contracts, Chelsea will be looking to add at least one more defender to their squad as they wish to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Todd Boehly's and Clearlake Capital's consortium were officially announced as the owners but it has been revealed that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership.

It remains to be seen as to who else will come through the door, with Josko Gvardiol and Kalidou Koulibaly the most heavily linked.

