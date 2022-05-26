Juventus' valuation of €20-30 million would not scare Chelsea from making a move for the midfielder in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues could be in the market for a new midfielder, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante out of contract in 2023.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are not afraid of paying Juventus' valuation for the Frenchman.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Recent reports have linked Chelsea with a move for Rabiot, as Juventus are 'happy' to sell the midfielder.

Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract in the Serie A and is believed to earn around €7 million a year on his deal, with Juventus keen to offload his wages.

Gazzetta report that Rabiot is worth between €20-30 million, a price which 'would not scare' Chelsea.

The report continues to state that Rabiot would suit Premier League football, with his deal expiring in 2023 like many of Chelsea's options.

However, the report finalised by stating that the Blues have not made any effort to sign Rabiot as of yet.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, but any deal will depend on the Blues' asking price.

Despite their interest, Jorginho's agent confirmed that the midfielder's priority is to sign an extension at Chelsea this summer.

“He still has a year of contract with the Blues, the renewal is the priority. At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate in the market due to the issues arising from Abramovich’s sale, so we will meet again with the club to discuss it.

First comes the Chelsea situation, because his priority is the renewal with the Londoners," he said.

