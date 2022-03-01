Skip to main content
Report: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot 'Liked' by Chelsea & Could Be Used as Jorginho 'Counterpart'

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is 'liked' by Chelsea and 'could be considered functional' for Thomas Tuchel's side as he could be used as a 'counterpart' for the Italians to sign Jorginho, according to reports.

The French international could be set for a Juventus departure in the summer as they are interested in Jorginho.

As per Tutto Juve, via Sport Witness, Chelsea like the midfielder and he could be used for Juventus to get Jorginho.

imago0037061856h

This comes after reports that Juventus 'will probe' for Jorginho in the summer, with only a year left on his Chelsea contract at the end of the season.

Rabiot played under Thomas Tuchel previously at Paris Saint-Germain, but the German sold him to Juventus during his brief spell in France.

Read More

Therefore, it is unclear as to whether he would be in favour of the move despite the fact that Rabiot 'could be considered functional' for his side.

imago1010241976h

Instead, Chelsea could opt to move for Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco as the Blues have 'already made contact' with the midfielder over a summer transfer.

Tuchel is keen to sign him 'at all costs' and Chelsea have reportedly made contact for him, perhaps as they look for replacements for Jorginho.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will let their Italian leave for the reported €20 million fee.

He has seen game time limited in recent weeks and could be in favour of a Serie A return.

